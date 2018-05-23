Towleroad

Trump Threatens ‘What Goes Around, Comes Around’ to ‘Criminal Deep State’ in Paranoid ‘Spygate’ Tweetstorm

May 23, 2018 | 10:33am

Take a step back and just remind yourself how totally not normal this is.

Donald Trump started his Wednesday by continuing to push a conspiracy theory that a spy was embedded in his campaign, tweeting: “Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

And the tweets kept coming:

And finally, closing with an old favorite:

