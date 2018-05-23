Trump Threatens ‘What Goes Around, Comes Around’ to ‘Criminal Deep State’ in Paranoid ‘Spygate’ Tweetstorm

Take a step back and just remind yourself how totally not normal this is.

Donald Trump started his Wednesday by continuing to push a conspiracy theory that a spy was embedded in his campaign, tweeting: “Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around!”

Look how things have turned around on the Criminal Deep State. They go after Phony Collusion with Russia, a made up Scam, and end up getting caught in a major SPY scandal the likes of which this country may never have seen before! What goes around, comes around! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

And the tweets kept coming:

“It’s clear that they had eyes and ears all over the Trump Campaign” Judge Andrew Napolitano — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

SPYGATE could be one of the biggest political scandals in history! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

“Trump should be happy that the FBI was SPYING on his campaign” No, James Clapper, I am not happy. Spying on a campaign would be illegal, and a scandal to boot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Our Trade Deal with China is moving along nicely, but in the end we will probably have to use a different structure in that this will be too hard to get done and to verify results after completion. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Big legislation will be signed by me shortly. After many years, RIGHT TO TRY and big changes to DODD FRANK. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

There will be big news coming soon for our great American Autoworkers. After many decades of losing your jobs to other countries, you have waited long enough! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

And finally, closing with an old favorite: