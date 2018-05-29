Wanda Sykes Says She Won’t Be Returning to ‘Roseanne’ Following Racist Tweet

Comic and actress Wanda Sykes, a consulting producer on Roseanne, says she will not return to work on the show following Roseanne Barr’s racist tweets about former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett.
— Wanda Sykes (@iamwandasykes) May 29, 2018
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough called on ABC to cancel the show: “Hey @ABC, Roseanne Barr compared Valerie Jarrett to an ape. There is no apology she can make that justifies @ABC turning a blind eye to this bigotry by airing another second of her show.
Even in the Age of Trump, there are red lines that can never be crossed. This is one.”
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 29, 2018