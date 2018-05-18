Towleroad

BREAKING: Bill Gates: I Had to Explain the Difference Between HIV and HPV to Trump….Twice

White House Enters the ‘Yanny vs Laurel’ Debate: WATCH

by Towleroad
May 18, 2018 | 8:48am

In an attempt to humanize members of the Trump administration, the White House has put out a video in which Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Trump take part in the Yanny vs Laurel debate.

Didn’t work.

And people have thoughts.

You Might Also Like