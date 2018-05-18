White House Enters the ‘Yanny vs Laurel’ Debate: WATCH

In an attempt to humanize members of the Trump administration, the White House has put out a video in which Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Trump take part in the Yanny vs Laurel debate.
Didn’t work.
#Laurel? #Yanny? Or… pic.twitter.com/5hth07SdGY
— The White House (@WhiteHouse) May 17, 2018
And people have thoughts.
That video was almost as white as it was unfunny.
— Miss Matched Shoes (@threejuniormnts) May 17, 2018
How about addressing the fact that you’re basically putting immigrant children in concentration camps?
— Kyle (@kyleschmid_) May 17, 2018
Jesus Christ, it’s the cast of “The Hills Have Eyes”
— Sir Moan Alot (@S4mSubliminal) May 18, 2018
If you slow it down, he is clearly saying collusion.
— Clark (@clarkdotcomstar) May 18, 2018