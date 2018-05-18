White House Enters the ‘Yanny vs Laurel’ Debate: WATCH

Sex Jokes, Suggestions Her Uncle Was Gay Found in Newly Revealed Pages of Anne Frank’s Diary

In an attempt to humanize members of the Trump administration, the White House has put out a video in which Kellyanne Conway, Mike Pence, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and even Trump take part in the Yanny vs Laurel debate.

Didn’t work.

And people have thoughts.

That video was almost as white as it was unfunny. — Miss Matched Shoes (@threejuniormnts) May 17, 2018

How about addressing the fact that you’re basically putting immigrant children in concentration camps? — Kyle (@kyleschmid_) May 17, 2018

Jesus Christ, it’s the cast of “The Hills Have Eyes” — Sir Moan Alot (@S4mSubliminal) May 18, 2018