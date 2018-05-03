Feds Wiretapped Michael Cohen, Intercepted Phone Call with Trump

Federal investigators wiretapped Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s phone lines in the weeks leading up to the raids on his home and office and intercepted at least one call between Cohen and Donald Trump, NBC News reports:

“It is not clear how long the wiretap has been authorized, but NBC News has learned it was in place in the weeks leading up to the raids on Cohen’s offices, hotel room, and home in early April, according to one person with direct knowledge. At least one phone call between a phone line associated with Cohen and the White House was intercepted, the person said. Spokespeople for the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the FBI in New York declined comment.”

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg told NBC News that a wiretap would have to be approved by a federal judge.

News of the wiretap comes after Giuliani exposed the president in a lie about hush money paid by Trump lawyer Michael Cohen to porn star Stormy Daniels. Giuliani compounded Trump’s problem early this morning by confessing that the payment was made because the story of the affair with Daniels would have hurt Trump’s chances in the election.