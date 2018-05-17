Jimmy Kimmel Says the Yanny/Laurel Debate Reveals That He May Owe Trump an Apology: WATCH

Yanny vs Laurel, the blue/gold dress debate of 2018, was covered by Jimmy Kimmel last night, who said that it proves he may owe Trump an apology.

Said Kimmel: “Nothing has ever mattered less than this. And yet, there are like 500 online theories about this now – about why we hear what we hear…Ultimately, it illustrates that what is real isn’t absolute. What we believe to be true depends on who we are, where we are, how we look at it, other individual factors like that. What’s real to one person might not be real to another person. And if that is true, which I now think it is, I may owe Donald Trump an apology because maybe (showing a photo of the National Mall revealing Trump’s poor inauguration attendance) this crowd, to him, really is bigger than this crowd (showing a photo of Obama’s inauguration).”

He did make a final point: “Doesn’t it feel good to fight about something stupid again?”

Watch:

In related news, here’s one of the online theories. The guys at ASAP Science explain the science behind the madness: