Amandla Stenberg (Ru from The Hunger Games): ‘Yep I’m Gay’

Actress Amandla Stenberg (The Hunger Games ) came out as gay in a post on Instagram over the weekend, urging followers to read Wonderland magazine in which she talks more about it. Stenberg came out as bisexual in 2016.

Wrote Stenberg: “🏳️‍🌈✨ OUT & PROUD. ✨🏳️‍🌈 So happy to say the words Yep, I’m Gay in official print. Interviewed for @wonderland by someone I stan infinitely – the fiercest garbagio pop queen @kingprincess69. Thank you to KP for providing me with such a safe space to come out. We talk about gay sobbing, first encounters with lesbian masturbation, queer icons, Toni Morrison, disillusionment as a critical step, the art I’ve been working on, and the films that I have coming out this year. Full interview on newsstands now and available online Monday. ”