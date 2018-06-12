Alec Baldwin, American Pie, Shawn Mendes, Tornado, Birmingham, Hurricane Bud, Wilson Cruz: HOT LINKS

ALEC BALDWIN. If I ran for president, I’d “absolutely” win. “It would be the funniest, most exciting, most crazy campaign.”

WE’RE AMERICA, BITCH. The Trump Doctrine, according to a White House official.

CHECK OUT MY CAR. Trump shows ‘The Beast’ to Kim Jong Un: ‘In a show of their newly friendly rapport, President Donald Trump gave North Korean leader Kim Jong Un a glimpse inside his presidential state car, a $1.5 million Cadillac also known as “The Beast.” Media watched as the two leaders strolled around the grounds of the Capella Hotel in Singapore after lunch during their day-long summit — and then unexpectedly approached the president’s car.’

IMMIGRATION. Trump establishes new federal office to strip citizenship.

A RING ON IT. SNL’s Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande reportedly engaged.

TREVOR LIVE. Gus Kenworthy and Adam Rippon hosted the 2018 TrevorLIVE New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street on Monday night.

CHUCK SCHUMER. Trump has given “a brutal and repressive dictatorship the international legitimacy it has long craved.”

BIRMINGHAM. Mayor appoints LGBTQ liaison. “AL.com reports that Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin announced Sunday at PrideFest that Josh Coleman will serve as both a city spokesman and representative of LGBTQ interests. Coleman is currently the vice president of Central Alabama Pride, and will start the city job June 25.

WORLD CUP. Workers in Russia being taught how to smile. “Ahead of the World Cup, several organisations such as Russian Railways, Fifa and the Moscow Metro are conducting special training to teach their staff to be more polite and helpful to foreign visitors and, in particular, to smile more. It is often said that Russians do not smile at strangers as much as their Western counterparts.”

ATLANTA. Gay bar Model T to relocate this summer after being forced out: “On June 2, the bar said in a Facebook post that its lease at the Ford Factory Lofts – on Ponce de Leon Avenue next to Ponce City Market – was not being renewed, so the bar would close at the end of the month. But Model T owner Jill Darmer (top photo) said the lease has been extended – for another month.”

BUD. Category 4 hurricane lurks off coast of Mexico. “Bud is located about 325 miles southeast of Cabo San Lucas. Bud is passing safely west of Puerto Vallarta on its way to hit Baja California sometime on Thursday. The good news is that Bud will begin weakening later today as it encounters cooler waters.”

Hurricane Bud is churning off the coast of western Mexico in the Pacific Ocean Tuesday as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph. https://t.co/5HHIAVE0Hh pic.twitter.com/BrGS7BbKeE — ABC News (@ABC) June 12, 2018

WILSON CRUZ. The Star Trek: Discovery actor talks about growing up gay on TV: “The moment I was told that I was playing [Rickie,] it felt, to me, that it came with the responsibility of coming out—and I was excited about it. Now, I can’t say it was exciting for everyone who was representing me, but I didn’t really care.”

BASEBALL ACCIDENT OF THE DAY. Two Rays players scissor each other into oblivion.

PERFECT TORNADO OF THE DAY. Seen outside Laramie, Wyoming last week.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. The Little Stranger. “…the story of Dr Faraday, the son of a housemaid, who has built a life of quiet respectability as a country doctor. During the long hot summer of 1948, he is called to a patient at Hundreds Hall, where his mother once worked. The Hall has been home to the Ayres family for more than two centuries. But it is now in decline and its inhabitants – mother, son and daughter – are haunted by something more ominous than a dying way of life. When he takes on his new patient, Faraday has no idea how closely, and how disturbingly, the family’s story is about to become entwined with his own.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Shawn Mendes “Nervous”.

EXPLAINER OF THE DAY. American Pie.

TWO HOT FOR TUESDAY. Kyle Goffney and Robert Oliveira.