Andrew Garfield Pays Tribute to LGBTQ People in Tony Awards Speech: ‘Let’s Just Bake a Cake for Everyone’ – WATCH

Andrew Garfield paid tribute to the LGBTQ community in his Tony Award acceptance speech for Best Actor in a Musical for his performance in the revival of Angels in America.

“This means a great deal,” he said. “Thank you so much.”

READ THIS NEXT: The Grit and Heart of the 2018 Tony Award Winners Show Theatre Is More Relevant Than Ever: RECAP

Said Garfield: “At a moment in time, where maybe the most important thing that we remember right now is the sanctity of the human spirit, it is the profound privilege of my life to play Prior Walter in Angels in America because he represents the purest spirit of humanity.”

He continued: “And especially that of the LGBTQ community. It is a spirit that says no to oppression. It is a spirit that says no to bigotry, no to shame, no to exclusion. It is a spirit that says we are all made perfectly. And we all belong. So, I dedicate this award to the countless LGBTQ people who have fought and died to protect that spirit, to protect that message: For the right to live and love as we are created to.”

Garfield then thanked playwright Tony Kushner for being “the Angel of America that we all wish we could live in” and the rest of his crew and cast.

Garfield concluded: “We are all sacred and we all belong, so let’s just bake a cake for everyone who wants a cake to be baked.”