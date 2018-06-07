Zachary Quinto and JJ Abrams Bringing Anthony Perkins and Tab Hunter’s Love Story to the Big Screen

Producer JJ Abrams and actor Zachary Quinto are developing a feature film based on the secret love affair between old time Hollywood heartthrobs Tab Hunter and Anthony Perkins.

According to The Hollywood Reporter: “Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions and his Star Trek collaborator Quinto are producing, along with Allan Glaser, a studio exec turned producer who is also Hunter’s longtime partner, and Neil Koenigsberg, a legendary publicist who is the founding “K” in the PR firm PMK. Writing the screenplay is Doug Wright, who won a Pulitzer Prize for his Tony-winning play I Am My Own Wife and also penned Quills, the off-Broadway play that was adapted into a 2000 period drama starring Geoffrey Rush and Kate Winslet. A search is underway for a director and actors to portray the two icons.”

The film will be based on Hunter’s 2005 memoir, Tab Hunter Confidential: The Making of a Movie Star.

Who would you cast as the two leads?