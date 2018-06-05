Anti-Gay Baker and His Lawyer Make the ‘I’m Not a Bigot’ Argument on the ‘TODAY’ Show: WATCH

Top EU Court Says Same-Sex Spouses Have Residency Rights Whether or Not Country Recognizes Gay Marriage

Christian Masterpiece Cakeshop baker Jack Phillips, who refused to back a cake for a gay couple, sat down with the TODAY show following the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in his favor.

Baker and his lawyer, whose remarks were straight out of the fundamentalist playbook, tried to paint him as a kind-hearted non-bigot.

Said Phillips: “I was thrilled. SCOTUS has decided that we can try to enter the wedding business again, and I serve everybody. I don’t create cakes for every occasion that people ask me to create…I don’t discriminate against anybody…I serve everybody that comes in my shop…I told these two men who came in the store ‘I’ll sell you cookies, brownies, birthday cakes…a wedding is an inherently religious event…and the cake is definitely a specific message.”

As a reminder, The Colorado Civil Rights Commission’s decision noted evidence in the record that Phillips had expressed willingness to take a cake order for the “marriage” of two dogs, but not for the commitment ceremony of two women, and that he would not make a cake for a same-sex couple’s wedding celebration “just as he would not be willing to make a pedophile cake.”