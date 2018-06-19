Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale Win MTV’s ‘Best Kiss’ Movie Award for Their ‘Love, Simon’ Smooch: WATCH

Listen to Children Who’ve Just Been Separated From Their Parents at the Border

Nick Robinson and Keiynan Lonsdale won the MTV Movie Award for “Best Kiss” for their smooch in the gay coming-out-coming-of-age film Love, Simon at last night’s awards show.

Said Lonsdale, who came out as bisexual while working on the movie in 2017: “I just want to say to every kid — if you can live your dreams and wear dresses; you can live your dreams and kiss the one that you love no matter what gender they are. You can live your dreams and you can believe in magic, you can live your dreams, and you can be yourself.”

It was the second year a gay kiss won the “Best Kiss” category. In 2017, Ashton Sanders and Jharrel Jermone won for Moonlight.

Robinson was not available as he is working on another film.

#MTVAwards: @KeiynanLonsdale wins Best Kiss saying "you can live your dreams and wear dresses" pic.twitter.com/0TitqfNzrt — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 19, 2018

Backstage, Lonsdale reacted to winning the award:

Watch the scene below (spoilers):