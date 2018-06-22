‘Billy Elliot’ Musical Canceled in Hungary After Homophobic Campaign Claiming It Turns Boys Gay

Adam Rippon Takes Off Everything But His Skates for ESPN’s ‘The Body’ Issue: WATCH

15 performances of Billy Elliot have been canceled by the Hungarian National Opera after a homophobic right-wing media campaign claiming that the award-winning Broadway musical turns boys gay.

AFP reports: ‘The musical had come under attack from the Magyar Idok newspaper, which supports right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban. In an article about the musical on June 1, the paper said “the propagation of homosexuality cannot be a national goal when the population is getting older and smaller and our country is threatened by invasion”. It went on to describe those involved in organising the musical with a homophobic slur, implying that they were seeking to turn young members of the audience into homosexuals.’