Kathryn Knott, Kim Kardashian, Paul Manafort, Bill Donohue, AIDS/Lifecycle, Chuck Schumer, Blake Mitchell: HOT LINKS

‘Call Me Maybe’ Hunk Holden Nowell is Very Unhappy He Had to Play Gay in the Video

COMMUTED SENTENCE. Kim Kardashian talks about her meeting with Trump pleading for the president to commute the sentence of Alice Marie Johnson. “He said, ‘Why are you here?’ I said, ‘Really I’m here because I want to know why you kicked Khloe off The Apprentice.’ It was a laugh and it was funny and then we got into business.”

PAUL MANAFORT. Mueller brings new obstruction charges: “Prosecutors said the obstruction charge relates to Mr. Manafort’s efforts to coach the stories of witnesses against him. He remains charged with money laundering, illegal foreign lobbying and lying to federal officials. Mr. Manafort’s longtime associate, Konstantin V. Kilimnik, was added to the case, and was charged with obstruction of justice and conspiracy to obstruct justice.”

BILL DONOHUE. Atheism killed Anthony Bourdain: “If Anthony Bourdain had been a religious man, would he have killed himself? Probably not.”

MITT ROMNEY. Trump will win “easy” reelection.

EQUIPPED TO LOVE. There’s a disgusting new “ex-gay” organization on the block.

G7. Sen. Chuck Schumer unloads on Trump’s loony foreign policy decision: “. @ realDonaldTrump is turning our foreign policy into an international joke, doing lasting damage to our country, without any rhyme or reason…We need the president to be able to distinguish between our allies and adversaries, and to treat each accordingly. On issue after issue, he’s failed to do that…The president’s support for inviting Russia back into the G-7, just after they meddled in the election to support his campaign, will leave millions of Americans with serious questions and suspicions.”

INDIA. For first time, Indian Psychiatric Society (IP) drops “illness” categorization for homosexuality.

SETTLEMENT. Woman who lost her job after she made disparaging remarks about Philly gay basher Kathryn Knott (pictured) awarded $52,000 settlement.

CNBC. How gay couples can maximize their social security benefits.

AIDS/LIFECYCLE RIDE. Vandenberg Air Force base apologizes after riders accidentally tear-gassed: “At approximately 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 7, we received reports from ride participants regarding tear gas near the Federal Correctional Institution on San Lucia Canyon Road in Lompoc. We responded swiftly to these reports to ensure the safety of our participants. According to the penitentiary’s warden, Steve Langford, the tear gas was set off near the route as part of a training exercise conducted on the range. Warden Langford explained that the wind shifted the direction of the tear gas toward the road. After our inquiry, Warden Langford cancelled the training immediately. He expressed his sincerest apologies for the incident. Six cyclists were treated for eye irritation by our on-ride medical team.”

CHRIS PRATT. Stripped down in Hawaii.

DELUSIONAL CHRISTIAN LOON OF THE DAY. This woman, who believes she can stop the volcano in Hawaii.

BLAKE MITCHELL. The porn star returns to YouTube.

DRAG QUEEN PRIDE PROMO OF THE DAY. Juanita More for Levis.

TRAILER OF THE DAY. Robin Williams “Come Inside My Mind”.

FRIDAY FLASH. Miguel Melo.