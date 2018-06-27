Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and Conan O’Brien Group Chat to Talk Trump, Plan Lunch at the Red Hen: WATCH

Rep. Jared Polis, Who Could Become Country’s First Elected Gay Governor, Speaks After Primary Win: WATCH

Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, and Conan O’Brien came together for their show openings on Tuesday night, commiserating about #45 and the lashing they received on Monday night (except for Conan, who pretended to know Trump hadn’t been elected).

Said Fallon: “I heard he said we’re all no-talent, low-life lost souls.”

Watch:

Here’s Trump’s rant about the talk show hosts at his rally in South Carolina on Monday.

Said Trump to his crowd: “So Jimmy Fallon apologized, he apologized for ‘humanizing me,’ the poor guy, because now he will lose all of us.”

“Are these people funny?” Trump asked. “I can laugh at myself, and frankly if I couldn’t, I’d be in big trouble.”