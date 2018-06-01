Men.com Star Colby Jansen is on the Path to Being a ‘Daddy’ in His First Non-Adult Role: WATCH

Colby Jansen, who has starred in dozens of gay adult films, launched a Kickstarter this week for his first non-adult film, Matt, a short film about becoming a “daddy”, and not the type who has kids.

The film is about two guys named “Matt”, both trying to find their place in the gay community, who have a one night stand.

Says director Ori Ravid: “You look at gay people in movies and TV shows, and most of the time they’re either depicted as happy-go-lucky and asexual or really troubled and beautiful and their sex is amazing. And that’s not really what real life is like. I just want to try tell a good story about gay characters that are underrepresented.”

You can check out their Kickstarter here.