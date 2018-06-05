Designer Kate Spade Found Dead in NYC Apartment in Suicide at 55

3 Reasons Why Even The Narrow Masterpiece Cakeshop Decision is Bad

Kate Spade, the fashion designer behind an empire that included 315 retail shops around the world, was found dead in her NYC apartment on Tuesday in an apparent suicide. Spade was 55.

NBC New York reports: “A staff member found Spade hanged from a scarf on a bedroom door at her Park Avenue residence Tuesday morning, a senior law enforcement official and other law enforcement sources say. The NYPD didn’t confirm Spade’s identity, but did confirm a 55-year-old woman was found unconscious and unresponsive shortly before 10:30 a.m. at a Park Avenue address on the Upper West Side that sources say belongs to Spade.”