Elizabeth Warren Describes ‘Disturbing’ Visit to Immigration Detention Center in Texas: WATCH

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) visited an immigration detention center in McAllen, Texas on Sunday. She called it “disturbing.”

Said Warren: “It’s a disturbing picture. There are children by themselves. I saw a six-month-old baby, little girls, little boys. There are mothers with their babies, with small children. Family units are together if it’s a very small child, but little girls who are 12 years old are taken away from the rest of their families and held separately. Or little boys. They’re all lying on concrete floors in cages. There’s just no other way to describe it. They’re big chain link cages on cold concrete floors and metal blankets handed out to people. People are all just waiting and frightened.”

Warren added that she spoke to those detained with a translator and heard about the brutality from which they were fleeing.