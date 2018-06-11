‘Angels in America’ and ‘The Band’s Visit’ Reign at the 2018 Tony Awards: FULL LIST OF WINNERS

The Grit and Heart of the 2018 Tony Award Winners Show Theatre Is More Relevant Than Ever: RECAP

The 2018 Tony Awards were handed out last night in New York. Here is the full list of winners (noted in RED). And don’t miss our wrap-up from theatre critic Naveen Kumar.

Best Play

The Children, by Lucy Kirkwood

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, by Jack Thorne

Junk, by Ayad Akhtar

Farinelli and The King, by Claire van Kampen

Latin History for Morons, by John Leguizamo

Best Musical

The Band’s Visit

Frozen

Mean Girls

SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Revival of a Play

Angels in America

The Iceman Cometh

Lobby Hero

Three Tall Women

Travesties

Best Revival of a Musical\

Carousel

My Fair Lady

Once on This Island

Best Book of a Musical

The Band’s Visit, by Itamar Moses

Frozen, by Jennifer Lee

Mean Girls, by Tina Fey

SpongeBob SquarePants, by Kyle Jarrow



Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

The Band’s Visit, by David Yazbek

Frozen, by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Angels in America, by Adrian Sutton

Mean Girls, by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin

SpongeBob SquarePants, by various artists

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Andrew Garfield, Angels in America

Tom Hollander, Travesties

Jamie Parker, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Mark Rylance, Farinelli and the King

Denzel Washington, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Amy Schumer, Meteor Shower

Glenda Jackson, Three Tall Women

Condola Rashad, Saint Joan

Lauren Ridloff, Children of a Lesser God

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Harry Hadden-Paton, My Fair Lady

Joshua Henry, Carousel

Tony Shalhoub, The Band’s Visit

Ethan Slater, SpongeBob SquarePants

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Lauren Ambrose, My Fair Lady

Hailey Kilgore, Once on This Island

LaChanze, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Katrina Lenk, The Band’s Visit

Taylor Louderman, Mean Girls

Jessie Mueller, Carousel



Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Anthony Boyle, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Brian Tyree Henry, Lobby Hero

Nathan Lane, Angels in America

Michael Cera, Lobby Hero

David Morse, The Iceman Cometh

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Susan Brown, Angels in America

Noma Dumezweni, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Denise Gough, Angels in America

Laurie Metcalf, Three Tall Women

Deborah Findlay, The Children

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Norbert Leo Butz, My Fair Lady

Alexander Gemignani, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Grey Henson, Mean Girls

Gavin Lee, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Ari’el Stachel, The Band’s Visit



Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Ariana DeBose, Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

Renée Fleming, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Lindsay Mendez, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Ashley Park, Mean Girls

Diana Rigg, My Fair Lady

Best Direction of a Play

Mariane Elliott, Angels in America

Joe Mantello, Three Tall Women

Patrick Marber, Travesties

John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

George C. Wolfe, The Iceman Cometh

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Once on This Island

David Cromer, The Band’s Visit

Tina Landau, SpongeBob SquarePants

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Bartlett Sher, My Fair Lady

Best Choreography

Christopher Gattelli, My Fair Lady

Christopher Gattelli, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Steven Hoggett, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Casey Nicholaw, Mean Girls

Justin Peck, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel



Best Orchestrations

John Clancy, Mean Girls

Tom Kitt, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Annmarie Milazzo & Michael Starobin, Once On This Island

Jamshied Sharifi, The Band’s Visit

Jonathan Tunick, Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Carousel

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Miriam Buether, Edward Albee’s Three Tall Women

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and The King

Christine Jones, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Santo Loquasto, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Ian MacNeil and Edward Pierce, Angels in America

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Dane Laffrey, Once on This Island

Scott Pask, The Band’s Visit

Scott Pask, Finn Ross & Adam Young, Mean Girls

Michael Yeargan, My Fair Lady

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Musical

Best Costume Design of a Play

Jonathan Fensom, Farinelli and the King

Nicky Gillibrand, Angels in America

Katrina Lindsay, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Ann Roth, The Iceman Cometh

Ann Roth, Three Tall Women

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Gregg Barnes, Mean Girls

Clint Ramos, Once on This Island

Ann Roth, Carousel

David Zinn, SpongeBob SquarePants

Catherine Zuber, My Fair Lady



Best Lighting Design of a Play

Neil Austin, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Parts One and Two

Paule Constable, Angels in America

Jules Fisher + Peggy Eisenhauer, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh

Paul Russell, Farinelli and The King

Ben Stanton, Junk



Best Lighting Design of a Musical

Kevin Adams, SpongeBob SquarePants

Jules Fisher and Peggy Eisenhauer, Once on This Island

Donald Holder, My Fair Lady

Brian MacDevitt, Carousel

Tyler Micoleau, The Band’s Visit



Best Sound Design of a Play

Adam Cork, Travesties

Ian Dickinson and Autograph, Angels in America

Gareth Fry, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Tom Gibbons, 1984

Dan Moses Schreier, Eugene O’Neill’s The Iceman Cometh



Best Sound Design of a Musical

Kai Harada, The Band’s Visit

Scott Lehrer, Carousel

Peter Hylenski, Once on This Island

Brian Ronan, Mean Girls

Walter Trarbach and Mike Dobson, SpongeBob SquarePants