Gay Denver Couple Speaks Out After Stabbing Suspect is Released on Bail: ‘What if He Wants Revenge?’

Chris Huizar and Gabriel Roman, the Denver couple stabbed by Dylan Payne last weekend as they walked home from Church nightclub, spoke out about the incident and expressed concern that Payne was out on bail.

Said Huizar: “I’m scared to even go check my mail because this person – we didn’t even do anything to him – what if he wants revenge?”

Added Roman: “He was actually trying to do more than just stab us or hurt us – he was maybe trying to kill us.”

Hate crime charges have not been filed in the cast. Payne allegedly used gay slurs before he stabbed Huizar in the neck, and then stabbed Roman in the hand and back.

ABC7 Denver reported: ‘A spokesperson with the Denver Police Department told Denver7 it is investigating the possibility that the attack was a biased-motivated crime. Dylan Payne, 24, faces investigation on first-degree assault charges. The alleged attack happened near the Church nightclub just before 1 a.m. Sunday, according to a probable cause statement for Payne’s arrest and court records…The page says the two were “simply holding hands” when Payne yelled at them, allegedly calling them “f—ing f—–s.” The probable cause statement says Payne was yelling “homophobic slurs” at the men and that he called them “f—–s.”’

The couple has launched a GoFundMe account to pay for medical costs.