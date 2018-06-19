Gay Scene Cut from ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’

Out PA Rep. Brian Sims Welcomes Mike Pence to Philly with Middle Finger: ‘Get Bent, Then Get Out’

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom actress Daniella Pineda told Build that a scene which would have revealed her character is gay was cut from the film.

Said Pineda: “It’s me and Chris Pratt and we are in a military vehicle with all of these mercenaries. I look at Chris and am like, ‘Yeah. Square jaw. Good bone structure. Tall. Muscles. I don’t date men, but if I did, it would be you. It would gross me out, but I would do it.’ It was cool, because it was a little insight into my character. But it was cut.”