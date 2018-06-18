Ann Coulter Claims Immigrant Children Ripped from Their Parents are ‘Child Actors’ – WATCH

Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Met with Mike Pence’s Wife and Jonathan Van Ness is Upset: ‘She Doesn’t Like You, Girl!’

Conservative pundit Ann Coulter claimed on FOX News over the weekend that immigrant children separated from their parents at the U.S. border are child actors.

Said Coulter: “As long as you incentivize people to come here from south of the border, they’re going to keep dying crossing the desert as long as you keep that magnet on. And what greater magnet is there than citizenship, Medicare, Medicaid, free health care? Yeah, that’s why people voted for a wall. These child actors weeping and crying on all the other networks 24/7 right now—do not fall for it, Mr. President. I get very nervous about the president getting his news from TV.

She added: “The New Yorker is not a conservative publication. They describe how these kids, these kids are being coached. They’re given scripts to read by liberals, according to The New Yorker. Don’t fall for the actor children.”

The article Coulter mentioned does not appear to exist, Right Wing Watch reports.