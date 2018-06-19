Ireland to Officially Apologize Today for Historic Convictions of Gay Men

Gay men convicted of sex crimes prior to the decriminalization of homosexuality a quarter of a century ago will receive an official apology in Ireland’s Dáil and Seanad today.

RTE reports: “The all-party supported motion will say the law prior to 1993 caused harm to gay people and to their family and friends. The motion is expected to get the support of the Cabinet at its meeting this morning and later Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (above) is set to deliver a key speech in the Dáil. Politicians from across the Dáil and Seanad will also speak on the motion that will acknowledge the hurt caused to people who were deterred by the law from being open about their identity. It will say this prevented many of them from engaging in civil and political life. There will also be calls to ensure Irish foreign policy promotes the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender people globally.”