Jim Parsons Unloads on Roseanne’s Tweets (How? Why?), Red State Sitcoms, and His Very Traditional Marriage: WATCH

Trump Tweets He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Pardon Himself: ‘But Why Would I Do That When I Have Done Nothing Wrong?’

Boys in the Band and Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons sat down with CNN’s Van Jones (above) for a chat about a variety of topics, starting with Roseanne’s tweets.

Said Parsons: “I only felt about it on an emotional scale, so I guess that’s what I’ll say. Which was, ‘how?’ and ‘why?’ That was really my only reaction to it. I was surprised [the show] was cancelled immediately…But really to the face of it – just reading that tweet several times – I was like ‘how did you type that?'”

He also spoke about how entertainers today are held to higher standards than elected officials: “I did have one thought though which was that it’s okay to say certain things as an elected official right now that it is not necessarily okay to say as an entertainer and I find that fascinating…If your job is put into place by the votes of the citizens, then you can still get by. In this case, ABC cut ties with something that was obviously going to be a cash cow for them for however long.”

Jones then asked about red state sitcoms and whether there should be more of them.

Said Parsons: “Working in the industry I do get the sense that we are surrounded at the creative level by more of the left leaning mindset and heartset than the right-leaning…I have so many conservative traits about me. I’m such a family-first type of guy. Perhaps I have a more expansive view of family…I don’t see that as a left or right type of thing.”

Parsons also spoke about his marriage: “The big deal, which really took me by surprise was how – and this goes to me being a bit of a traditionalist – or maybe just human – was how meaningful the day was. We did it because it was meaningful, but to actually go through the wedding; to be there in front of all of your loved ones, and your family. It gave such meaning to doing this so people could bear witness to it. It meant so much more to me than I was prepared for. Especially having grown up where it wasn’t a possibility. And so it wasn’t a dream.”