Out Lesbian Julia Fahl Defeats 27-Year Incumbent NJ Mayor in Stunning Upset

Gavin Newsom is First in California Governor Primary, Will Face Trump Ally John Cox in November

One local New Jersey election to make note of: out lesbian Julia Fahl defeated mayor David DelVecchio, in office for 27 years, and will become mayor of Lambertville, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Globe reports: “Fahl won by 145 votes, 757 to 631 – a decisive 55%-45% win in the small but prestigious town of just less than 4,000 people. She ran a mostly positive campaign calling for new ideas and different approaches to local issues…Fahl worked as a fundraiser for Phil Murphy’s 2017 gubernatorial campaign. Her campaign for mayor was managed by her wife, Kari Osmond, Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman’s district director and a former chief of staff to Assemblyman Reed Gusciora.”