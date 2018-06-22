LGBT Elders Read Touching Letters to Their Younger Selves: WATCH

Vlogger Davey Wavey collaborated with the LGBT Community Center of the Desert in Palm Springs, California for a new video that reveals words of hope from LGBT elders who are here to tell their younger selves that everything’s going to be okay.

Says one man to his 18-year-old self: “I’m very pleased to tell you that you are happy, married to a wonderful man, have two dogs, a cat, and a mortgage.”

A woman explains to her younger self: “It will come full circle. The word ‘queer’ will be an empowering, pride-filled word.”

Says another man: “Your family is going to over time going to love and accept you as a gay man, but heads up, they’ll be much more shocked that you’re a Democrat.”

He later adds: “In three years from now, on a dance floor in a gay bar, you’re going to bump into one of the hottest jocks from school, and he’s going to tell you that every time he saw you walking down the hallway he got a hard-on!”

Another advises his younger self: “Just when you’ve lost all hope, ask for help. Ask for help.”

Said Davey of the clip: “While today’s world is far from perfect, there’s no doubt that the LGBT community has enjoyed considerable progress over the last half century. That progress, in many ways, was only made possible through the sacrifices, sweat, blood and tears of our community’s elders. And yet, our LGBT elders are underrepresented and often invisible and the very community they helped to create. The reality is, our elders deserve the be seen, respected, celebrated and heard. And when we listen, they have a great deal of wisdom and advice to offer us. Whatever it is that we are going through, they’ve been there – and there’s no need to reinvent the wheel with each generation. It’s my hope that this video is a step in the transference of that wisdom from one generation to the next.”