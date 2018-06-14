Mark Leno Concedes SF Mayoral Race to London Breed, who is City’s First African-American Woman to Hold Office

London Breed has won San Francisco’s mayoral election, beating Mark Leno, who had pulled ahead briefly on election night last week and would have been the city’s first gay mayor. In Breed, SF has also made history – she’s the first African-American woman to hold the office, replacing Ed Lee, who died in December. She’ll have to run again in 2019 for a four year term.

Mark Leno conceded on Wednesday.

Said Leno: “I called Supervisor Breed this morning to congratulate her on her victory and to wish her every success…We haven’t seen a day that it hasn’t gone in her direction. We are now done to fewer votes than we had a week ago.”