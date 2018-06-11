Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Students Perform ‘Seasons of Love’ from ‘Rent’ at the Tony Awards: WATCH

Students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which four months ago was the site of a deadly school shooting that took the lives of 17 of their classmates and injured 17 others, performed “Seasons of Love” from Rent last night at the 2018 Tony Awards and had many audience members (and no doubt many at home) in tears.

The WaPo reports: ‘The students were introduced by former “Glee” star Matthew Morrison, who recalled performing with some of them at a benefit concert two months ago. “For us it was a life changing experience to see these inspiring young people channeling their intense feelings of hurt and rage and sorrow into art,” Morrison said. One of the students, Tanzil Philip, then reached out to the awards show and asked to be on the telecast to thank the Broadway community, Morrison said, quoting a letter Philip had written. “The Broadway community showed up in our time of need and brought some much needed light into the dark,” Philip wrote.’

