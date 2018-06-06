Mark Leno Takes Lead in SF Mayor’s Race, Would Be First Openly Gay Mayor

In San Francisco, openly gay former state senator Mark Leno pulled into first place early Wednesday morning in the mayor’s race after ranked-choice voting put him ahead of London Breed.

ABC7 reports: “Breed’s two fiercest competitors and more liberal Democrats, Mark Leno and Jane Kim, were trailing in second and third place, until ranked-choice voting numbers came in and showed Leno leading by a small margin. San Francisco uses an unusual ranked-choice voting system in which voters select their top-three favorites. The candidates with the least votes are eliminated in rounds until there’s a winner.”

The SF Chronicle reports: “After all the ranked-choice votes were sorted, Leno had 50.42 percent to Breed’s 49.58 percent. There are still an unknown number of votes to be counted, however — the Elections Department will accept mail ballots that arrive as late as Friday. The total still outstanding could be in the thousands. Either way, the winner will be a first for San Francisco: Leno would be the first openly gay mayor, and Breed would be the first African American woman to hold the job.”