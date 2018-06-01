Justin Trudeau, Ariana Grande, Matt Fishel, Dinesh D’Souza, Kesha, India, Hong Kong, Chris Hemsworth: HOT LINKS

JUSTIN TRUDEAU. Slams Trump’s “totally unacceptable” tariffs. “These tariffs are totally unacceptable. The numbers are clear: The United States has a $2 billion U.S. dollars surplus in steel trade with Canada – and Canada buys more American steel than any other country in the world, half of U.S. steel exports. Canada is a secure supplier of aluminum and steel to the U.S. defense industry, putting aluminum in American planes and steel in American tanks. That Canada could be considered a national security threat to the United States is inconceivable.”

Looking forward to seeing the employment numbers at 8:30 this morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2018

LIKE EVERYTHING ELSE, NOBODY WILL DO ANYTHING. Trump violated law by tweeting about jobs report. ‘Trump’s tweet is at odds with federal regulations, which says that “employees of the Executive Branch shall not comment publicly on the data until at least one hour after the official release time.”’

DINESH D’SOUZA. Trump called me, told me I was a great voice for freedom: “The president said, ‘Dinesh, you’ve been a great voice for freedom.’ And he said that, ‘I got to tell you, man-to-man, you’ve been screwed.’ He goes, ‘I’ve been looking at the case. I knew from the beginning that it was fishy.’ But he said upon reviewing it he felt a great injustice had been done and that using his power he was going to rectify it, sort of clear the slate. And he said he just wanted me to be out there to be a bigger voice than ever defending the principles that I believe in.”

INDIA. 14 arrested for lynching transgender person: “Fourteen persons, including a juvenile, were arrested by city police for allegedly lynching a transgender at Chandrayangutta four days ago. Three others transgenders were injured in the attack. The incident was a result of rumours of child lifters moving around the city. The mob suspected the four persons to be child lifters after a video of group of transsexual being chased and caught by the locals in Sangareddy district a few days ago circulated widely on social media.”

ARIANA GRANDE. Love letter to the LGBTQ community: “I was taught to do my makeup by queens in gay bars in New York City. I made my Broadway debut at 14 years old and did 8 shows a week but there was never a night I was too tired to run to a gay bar and do a quick Whitney cover before bed…I am eternally indebted to and inspired by the LGBTQ community. I hope to create anthems for you that wrap you up with comfort and make you get your best life for as long as I live.”

VIRGINIA. Congressional candidate Nathan Larson admits he’s a pedophile. “In a phone call, Larson confirmed that he created the now-defunct websites and ― chat rooms that served as gathering places for pedophiles and violence-minded misogynists like himself.”

HONG KONG. Gay people prescribed prayers and no sex as a ‘cure’: ‘Stop watching porn, look “macho” and avoid spending time alone with other boys – this was the advice Alvin Cheung in Hong Kong received after reaching out for help when he realized he was gay.’

QUEENSLAND. Chris Hemsworth and Matt Damon are beach bros.

DRONE VIDEO OF THE DAY. TIME magazine’s new cover.

WHOOPSIE-DAISY OF THE DAY. Hauling a glass window up a skyscraper in Moscow. “Construction workers in Moscow using a rooftop crane to lift a giant pane of glass to the top of a 30-plus-story skyscraper will unfortunately have to try it once again. The glass was almost in their reach when the cable apparently snapped, sending the window and its support rig plummeting to the ground.”

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Kesha “Hymn”. ‘When I attended the Time 100 Gala this past April, I met Cristina Jiménez, co-founder of the largest immigrant youth organization in the country, United We Dream. I was so moved by what she and her team are doing to empower immigrant youth in our country. They are working to protect and empower hundreds of thousands of DREAMers who came to this country as children and grew up, studied, and worked in the USA, and now face deportation with the scheduled end of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Even though DACA is scheduled to end, United We Dream has continued to fight for justice and dignity for immigrants and helps DREAMers apply for protection.

LYRIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Matt Fishel “Twinks”

