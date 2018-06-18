DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Immigrant Children: ‘Don’t Believe the Press’

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told the National Sheriffs’ Association not to believe the press regarding the Trump administration’s immigrant child separation policy.

Said Nielsen of the children: “Don’t believe the press. They are very well taken care of…We operate according to some of the highest standards in the country. We provide food, medical, education, and all needs that the child requests….We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do. Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get-out-of-jail-free cards.

"Don't believe the press": Homeland Security Secretary Nielsen says minors separated from parents at the border are "well taken care of" according to "some of the highest standards in the country" https://t.co/METcjhQ4TR pic.twitter.com/SQnONeQHtS — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 18, 2018

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Nielsen defended the Trump administration’s policies: “This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry”

You are not breaking the law by seeking asylum at a port of entry. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

For those seeking asylum at ports of entry, we have continued the policy from previous Administrations and will only separate if the child is in danger, there is no custodial relationship between 'family' members, or if the adult has broken a law. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

DHS takes very seriously its duty to protect minors in our temporary custody from gangs, traffickers, criminals and abuse. — Sec. Kirstjen Nielsen (@SecNielsen) June 17, 2018

She lied.