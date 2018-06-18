Towleroad

DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen on Immigrant Children: ‘Don’t Believe the Press’

by Andy Towle
June 18, 2018 | 12:52pm

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told the National Sheriffs’ Association not to believe the press regarding the Trump administration’s immigrant child separation policy.

Said Nielsen of the children: “Don’t believe the press. They are very well taken care of…We operate according to some of the highest standards in the country. We provide food, medical, education, and all needs that the child requests….We will not apologize for the job we do or for the job law enforcement does for doing the job that the American people expect us to do. Illegal actions have and must have consequences. No more free passes, no more get-out-of-jail-free cards.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, Nielsen defended the Trump administration’s policies: “This misreporting by Members, press & advocacy groups must stop. It is irresponsible and unproductive. As I have said many times before, if you are seeking asylum for your family, there is no reason to break the law and illegally cross between ports of entry”

She lied.

