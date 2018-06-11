Towleroad

Indiana GOP Votes Overwhelmingly to Keep Opposite-Sex Marriage as Platform Plank

by Andy Towle
June 11, 2018 | 1:10pm

The Indiana GOP has decided on its marriage party plank, voting overwhelmingly to keep “marriage between a man and a woman” as its platform plank, the Times of Northwest Indiana reports:

In so doing, the 1,494 GOP delegates attending the party’s biennial state convention turned aside a revised “strong families” platform plank, proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb’s party leadership, that expressed support for all adults raising children, in favor of renewing explicit support for opposite-sex marriage that first was inserted in the platform in 2014 by marriage equality opponents.

The platform debate was the sole controversy at the half-day convention that also saw Secretary of State Connie Lawson, State Auditor Tera Klutz and State Treasurer Kelly Mitchell nominated as the party’s candidates for the November elections.

