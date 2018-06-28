Rod Rosenstein, Charli XCX, Barbra Streisand, Oreo Pride, Ed Sheeran, Chuck Rettig, Jim Jordan, Blair St. Clair: HOT LINKS

Colbert on Kennedy’s Retirement: ‘Enjoy Your Gay Marriages Now, Because as of August You’re Back to Being Roommates’ – WATCH

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ. She just defeated one of the most powerful Democrats in the country. “Her victory represents the growth of the left wing of the Democratic Party in the Trump era, a wing that wants to pass Medicare-for-all, abolish ICE, and have the federal government guarantee people a job. But while Ocasio-Cortez is to the left of almost every Democrat in Congress, she dismisses the idea that there is a coming intra-party civil war.”

TREASON. The Trump-Putin summit is set to take place in Helsinki on July 16.

SUSAN SARANDON. Doesn’t give a damn about Royal protocol.

RUSSIA PROBE. Robert Mueller investigating billionaires invited to Trump’s inauguration. “These powerful businessmen, who amassed their fortunes following the collapse of the Soviet Union — including one who has since been sanctioned by the U.S. Treasury Department — were ushered into events typically reserved for top donors and close political allies and were given unprecedented access to Trump’s inner circle.”

CALL MY LIFE. Drag Race alum Blair St. Clair releases dance track.

JIM JORDAN. Rod Rosenstein shuts down Trump-allied congressman. ‘In a tense exchange, Jordan suggested that Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein, who oversees special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and has earned Trump’s ire, was withholding key information from Congress about the probe. Jordan badgered Rosenstein for several minutes, clearly trying to get under his skin. And it worked, to some degree, with Rosenstein at one point saying, “Your use of this to attack me personally is deeply wrong.”’

Here's the full exchange between Jim Jordan and Rod Rosenstein, including the part where Rosenstein explains to Jordan that, "there's no way to subpoena phone calls, Congressman"—a remark that draws laughs from Democrats. (via CSPAN) pic.twitter.com/jv4pKLFiMc — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) June 28, 2018

A DISGRACE. Barbra Streisand slams Trump: “He lies daily. He shows no empathy towards our immigrant brothers and sisters. He is locking children in cages. His closest allies and staff are under FBI investigation. He’s even befriended dictators and shut out our allies! If President Obama had done anything like this, Republicans would have eaten him alive.”

CELINE DION. She’s got a new lewk.

CHUCK RETTIG. Trump IRS nominee owns properties at Trump International Hotel Waikiki and Tower: “He’d previously disclosed his 50 percent stake in a pair of Honolulu rental units, but not their specific location. That detail was discussed later, at a June 21 meeting with congressional staff, according to a memo obtained by POLITICO.”

LGBTSTUF. Oreo for Pride month.

This OREO goes out to everyone celebrating Pride Month. pic.twitter.com/3BIWM78k6j — Oreo Cookie (@Oreo) June 22, 2018

ED SHEERAN. Sued for $100 million for copying Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On”. ‘According to the lawsuit, Sheeran’s song has the same melody, rhythms, harmonies, drums, bassline, backing chorus, tempo, syncopation and looping as “Let’s Get it On.”‘

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE DAY. Charli XCX “5 in the Morning”.

