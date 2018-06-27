Out PA Rep. Brian Sims Shares His Homophobic Hate Mail

HIV Vaccine to Begin Human Trials in 2019 – Do You Know Your Status?

Out PA Rep. Brian Sims, who recently welcomed VP Mike Pence to Philadelphia with a middle finger salute, shared some of the homophobic hate mail he has received since being an elected official, and you can read them below.

Wrote Sims, in a Facebook post: ‪”DEAR BIGOTS: When my Office gets letters like this, I’m reminded of today’s Marriage Equality anniversary and of last night’s Democratic National Committee #LGBTQ Gala. My PRIDE in being a member of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer communities is so much greater than any nastiness or aggression you’ll ever send my way because of it. This is a battle you can’t win. My communities are stronger than you, more resilient than you, and have more reasons than ever before to FIGHT for our country! #YouAlreadyLost * Facebook please leave this up as a reminder of what Pride looks like for far too many people.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sims also shared that one of the return addresses was from a “Retired USA MSG Sniper,” so, a threat?

Below are the photos in case they go away on FB.