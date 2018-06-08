‘I Have an Absolute Right to Pardon Myself,’ Trump Yells at Reporters – WATCH

Doanld Trump shouted at reporters outside the White House this morning before leaving to the G7 summit in Canada.

Reminding everyone that it is his birthday coming up, Trump also tried to assure reporters that he is ready for the summit with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un by attacking Hillary Clinton: “I’ve been preparing all my life. I always believe in preparation. You know these one week preparations don’t work just ask Hillary what happened in the debates…I’ve really been preparing all my life but the news doesn’t pick that up because it’s fake news.”

Trump also attacked James Comey and his “band of thieves.”

And he said Russia should be reinstated to the G7 summit: “It used to be the G8 because Russia was in it…Now Russia’s not in it. Now I love our country. I have been Russia’s worst nightmare…With that being said, Russia should be in this meeting. Why are we having a meeting without Russia being in the meeting…I would recommend that Russia be in the meeting…They should let Russia come back in.”

Trump said he is thinking about pardoning Muhammad Ali and that 3,000 people are being considered for pardons. The late boxer’s attorney later said that a pardon is unnecessary.

Trump said “I have an absolute right to pardon myself” when asked about the Mueller probe.