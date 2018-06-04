Stunning Parkour Video Sends a Powerful Message to LGBTQ People: WATCH

Sara Gilbert Reacts to Cancellation of Roseanne, Says She Stands by ABC’s Decision: WATCH

Bulgaria’s LGBTQ group Single Step, which provides support to LGBTQ youth and their families, today released a stunning video encouraging people all around the world to be themselves.

Said director Sandro Suppnig: “I wanted to create a coming out story that is universal, that everyone can relate to on some level. A piece to inspire young people to have the courage to be their true self, using parkour as a metaphor for finding inner strength by belonging to a community. If this film helps only one person, I have achieved what I wanted.”

Shot on location in and around Sofia, Bulgaria, the clip stars German actor Robert Maaser (Mission Impossible – Rogue Nation, Sense8), NYC-based artist Edward Granger, and a group of young Bulgarian parkour athletes. Jalaludin Trautmann was the cinematographer.

Added Single Step founder Ivan Dimov: “One year ago I had a vision of a young man in distress standing on the edge of a cliff. And he takes one crucial step… I am deeply grateful to the amazing team that created Be Yourself, for their dedication and heart.”

Watch: