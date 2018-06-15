Paul Manafort Ordered to Jail

Towleroad

by Andy Towle
June 15, 2018 | 1:09pm

Paul Manafort

Former Trump campaign manager has been sent to jail pending trial after being accused of witness tampering.

NBC News reports: ‘”I cannot turn a blind eye to this,” Judge Amy Berman Jackson said in a Washington courtroom, explaining that she could not just release Manafort with more restrictions. “This isn’t middle school, I can’t take your phone,” Jackson said. Manafort, 69, did not appear to react to the ruling beyond a nod to his attorney. He was immediately taken into custody and walked into a hallway behind the courtroom. He gave a quick wave to his wife as he disappeared from sight.’

UPDATE:

