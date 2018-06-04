Mueller Wants Paul Manafort’s Bail Revoked for Witness Tampering While on Pretrial Release

Lawyers working for special counsel Robert Mueller filed papers on Monday asking a federal judge to revoke former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s bail for tampering with witnesses while on pretrial release, the NYT reports:
In court documents, prosecutors working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, said that Mr. Manafort tried to contact witnesses by phone and through an encrypted messaging program.
The filing:
🚨 Mueller moves to rescind Manafort’s release conditions over alleged witness tampering (h/t @joshgerstein) pic.twitter.com/LmoNi6l4hV
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) June 5, 2018