Towleroad

BREAKING: Trump Tweets He Has the ‘Absolute Right’ to Pardon Himself: ‘But Why Would I Do That When I Have Done Nothing Wrong?’

Mueller Wants Paul Manafort’s Bail Revoked for Witness Tampering While on Pretrial Release

by Andy Towle
June 4, 2018 | 9:18pm

Paul Manafort

Lawyers working for special counsel Robert Mueller filed papers on Monday asking a federal judge to revoke former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort’s bail for tampering with witnesses while on pretrial release, the NYT reports:

In court documents, prosecutors working for the special counsel, Robert S. Mueller III, said that Mr. Manafort tried to contact witnesses by phone and through an encrypted messaging program.

The filing:

You Might Also Like