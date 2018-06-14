Gay Activist Peter Tatchell Arrested During Protest in Moscow Ahead of World Cup: WATCH

Longtime British activist Peter Tatchell was arrested by police in Moscow protesting Russian homophobia ahead of the World Cup. He was released approximately two hours later, according to notices on his official Twitter account.

Tatchell wore a sign that read: “Putin fails to act against Chechnya torture of gay people.”

Tatchell is likely to continue his protests.

Wrote Tatchell in a statement on his website yesterday: “I am here in Moscow to call out FIFA over giving the 2018 World Cup to a human rights-abusing country like Russia and FIFA’s failure to tackle homophobia and racism by football leagues, clubs, players and fans. It is appalling that this tournament is being held in a country where gay football fans are openly threatened that they will be hunted down, beaten and stabbed. FIFA has recklessly given the World Cup 2022 to Qatar where the human rights abuses are even worse. There can be no normal sporting relations with an abnormal regime like that of Vladimir Putin. LGBT+ people suffer state-sanctioned persecution and vigilante violence. LGBT+ Pride parades have been banned for 100 years in Moscow. Publicly advocating LGBT+ equality or giving affirmative advice to LGBT+ young people is a crime. I am fearful of arrest and violent attack but undeterred. Inspired by the campaigning and heroism of Russian LGBTs, I’m acting in solidarity with their battle for equal human rights.”

He added: “Most LGBT+ people in Russia are too afraid to openly protest against their persecution. They fear arrest and being beaten by extremists. I am here in solidarity with their freedom struggle. I salute and support them. I am not telling Russians what to do. I’m supporting Russian LGBT+ advocates and human rights defenders. They want President Putin to uphold Russia’s constitution and its international human rights obligations, such as the European Convention on Human Rights, which Russia signed and pledged to uphold.”

Peter is currently protesting against Russian homophobia in Moscow and being hassled by the police. Watch live NOW https://t.co/2IGKRZ8GMW apologies for poor quality. Pls RT #rainbowrussians and #worldcup2018 — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 14, 2018

Confirmed. Peter has been detained by Moscow Police and taken to Tverskaya Police Station. #RainbowRussians and #WorldCup2018 Pls RT support for Peter and call for @BorisJohnson and the @FCO to act now. pic.twitter.com/TXJqdGlIZQ — Peter Tatchell (@PeterTatchell) June 14, 2018