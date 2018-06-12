New PlayStation Game Trailer Features Steamy Lesbian Kiss in Rare Moment of LGBTQ Representation: WATCH

Pentagon Fails to Recognize LGBTQ Pride Month for First Time Since Repeal of ‘Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell’

The Last of Us Part II, an ultraviolent video game introduced at this year’s industry convention E3, is making headlines for its inclusion of a steamy kiss between its openly gay protagonist Ellie, and another girl. It’s a rare moment of LGBTQ representation in the gaming world.

Watch (warning, gameplay gets graphic):

Social media followers reacted with excitement:

It's 4am and I'm still thinking about the new Last of Us 2 trailer. pic.twitter.com/C1gcKqEJgD — AnhDang (@anhdangerous) June 12, 2018

to all the people that are mad about Ellie's kiss in the last of us 2 trailer pic.twitter.com/GtDamhEClY — Doodle💖💛💙 (@MonsterMarbles) June 12, 2018

The homophobic and sexist response to The Last Of Us Part 2’s new gameplay trailer is a perfect example for why we need more LGBT+ and female representation in video games: pic.twitter.com/YbnE5wHmum — Novaleesi ✨ (@Novaleesi) June 12, 2018

People are complaining about the fact that Ellie is gay in The Last of Us Part II, she came out in the DLC of the first game and nobody said anything then?? Sit down and get hyped for the zombie killing lesbian dream team #PlayStationE3 #E32018 pic.twitter.com/ou4jgO7jaY — Parker (@panoparker) June 12, 2018