Towleroad

BREAKING: Seth Meyers on Trump’s Justin Trudeau Feud: ‘How Do You Get in a Fight with Canada?’ – WATCH

New PlayStation Game Trailer Features Steamy Lesbian Kiss in Rare Moment of LGBTQ Representation: WATCH

by Andy Towle
June 12, 2018 | 1:40pm

last of us part II

The Last of Us Part II, an ultraviolent video game introduced at this year’s industry convention E3, is making headlines for its inclusion of a steamy kiss between its openly gay protagonist Ellie, and another girl. It’s a rare moment of LGBTQ representation in the gaming world.

Watch (warning, gameplay gets graphic):

Social media followers reacted with excitement:

You Might Also Like