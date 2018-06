Israeli Wrestling Champ Rixon Comes Out as Gay

We could all use a bit more human bonding in these dark days of mean politics, divisiveness and human rights abuses.

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, Tan France, and Jonathan Van Ness took part in a genuinely touching friendship test which included intimacy challenges, compliment-giving, staring into each other’s eyes, and trust falls.