Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown Met with Mike Pence’s Wife and Jonathan Van Ness is Upset: ‘She Doesn’t Like You, Girl!’

In a new interview with the Queer Eye‘s Fab Five from Vulture, culture guru Karamo Brown reveals that he recently met with Mike Pence’s wife at the White House.

Said Brown: “I met with Karen Pence and her chief of staff. It was phenomenal to be able to go in there and discuss arts but also speak about LGBT issues.”

At that, grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness could hold his tongue no longer: “She’s our biggest fan. She watches it every night. Her and dad like to watch it every night in their modesty outfits. But they watch it completely separated because it’s improper to look at each other face to face when you watch gay men.”

When Brown tried to continue, Van Ness interrupted, “There’s something about the Pences, honey. There’s something about them. I just freak out. I do. [Karen Pence] doesn’t like you girl. She doesn’t like us.”

Watch:

Brown and Van Ness have different feelings about working with Republicans: