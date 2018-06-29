Rainbow Crosswalks in Paris Were Hit by Homophobic Vandals for the Second Time in a Week

A Group of Broadway Stars Just Remade ‘We Are The World’ – WATCH

A set of rainbow crosswalks installed in Paris for LGBTQ Pride month have been vandalized for the second time in a week.

The first vandalism incident (in which vandals wrote ‘LGBT hors de France’ (LGBT [get] out of France) prompted a rebuke from Paris Mayor Ann Hidalgo, who said, “Last night, rainbow pedestrian walkways [for Pride] were vandalized. This homophobic crime reminds us of how important #MarchedesFiertés is. Let’s all take to the streets of Paris on Saturday for equal rights! #LoveWins #Pride.”

The crosswalks were restored to their original rainbow glory.

2e mi-temps du match des passages piétons qui ont été repeints cette nuit et comme annoncé par @Anne_Hidalgo, ces derniers se sont étendus au 3e arrondissement et au quartier Beaubourg. #pride #lovewins #homophobie pic.twitter.com/ejbpxvQGcL — Les Coqs Festifs (@lescoqsfestifs) June 29, 2018

But now it has happened again:

Vandals this time also targeted Hidalgo:

Ah oui d’accord de pire en pire @Anne_Hidalgo !!! Je vais lancer une milice Gay dans le marais !! Comme dans @queerasfolk !! pic.twitter.com/0EwVFN5r0P — ☰ ANDЯEW ☰ (@theandrewgrey) June 29, 2018

Hidalgo responded: