Rainbow Crosswalks in Paris Were Hit by Homophobic Vandals for the Second Time in a Week

by Andy Towle
June 29, 2018 | 10:22am

A set of rainbow crosswalks installed in Paris for LGBTQ Pride month have been vandalized for the second time in a week.

The first vandalism incident  (in which vandals wrote ‘LGBT hors de France’ (LGBT [get] out of France) prompted a rebuke from Paris Mayor Ann Hidalgo, who said, “Last night, rainbow pedestrian walkways [for Pride] were vandalized. This homophobic crime reminds us of how important #MarchedesFiertés is. Let’s all take to the streets of Paris on Saturday for equal rights! #LoveWins #Pride.”

The crosswalks were restored to their original rainbow glory.

But now it has happened again:

Vandals this time also targeted Hidalgo:

Hidalgo responded:

