Stephen Colbert to Sarah Huckabee Sanders: ‘You Work for Donald Trump. You Don’t Even Treat Yourself with Respect’ – WATCH

Stephen Colbert offered some advice for restaurant workers when they’re dealing with Sarah Huckabee Sanders following the White House Press Secretary’s ejection from The Red Hen in Virginia.

But first Colbert laughed at Sanders’ statement that she treats everyone with respect.

Last night I was told by the owner of Red Hen in Lexington, VA to leave because I work for @POTUS and I politely left. Her actions say far more about her than about me. I always do my best to treat people, including those I disagree with, respectfully and will continue to do so — Sarah Sanders (@PressSec) June 23, 2018

Quipped Colbert: “What do you mean you treat everybody with respect? You work for Donald Trump. You don’t even treat yourself with respect.”

Colbert then warned: “Denying service to people you disagree with is a slippery slope. Because pretty soon, we would just have liberal-only restaurants and conservative restaurants, and it’ll be a nightmare finding a place where your whole family can eat.”

Finally, he offered some advice for dealing with Sanders: “Restaurant workers, you don’t have to kick out Sarah Huckabee Sanders. Just treat her the same way she treats her customers. Only take the order of the two people at the table you like. Then tell Sanders, ‘I’m not going to comment on whether or not this dish contains peanuts.’ And then when the food never arrives, just say ‘I haven’t talked to the chef about that yet. So I can’t give you any new information. I’ll be back at 2:45 tomorrow with a completely different menu that you can’t order from.”