GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Issues Threat: Anyone That Doesn’t Support Trump ‘MAGA’ Agenda ‘Will Be Making a Mistake’

by Andy Towle
June 14, 2018 | 9:33am

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel issued a threat on Twitter last night: “Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.”

Reaction was swift:

 

