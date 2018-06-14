GOP Chair Ronna McDaniel Issues Threat: Anyone That Doesn’t Support Trump ‘MAGA’ Agenda ‘Will Be Making a Mistake’

Mark Leno Concedes SF Mayoral Race to London Breed, who is City’s First African-American Woman to Hold Office

RNC Chair Ronna Romney McDaniel issued a threat on Twitter last night: “Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake.”

Complacency is our enemy. Anyone that does not embrace the @realDonaldTrump agenda of making America great again will be making a mistake. — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018

HAPPY BIRTHDAY @realDonaldTrump! #tbt to when it all began in Michigan. You truly are making America GREAT again! pic.twitter.com/udXQ9kuutL — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 14, 2018

Reaction was swift:

Gross — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) June 14, 2018

What in the actual hell…. is this a threat Ronna? https://t.co/HFz5zltzxK — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 14, 2018