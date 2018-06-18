Community Raises Rainbow Flag for Gay Veteran Spat on By Homophobic Neighbors: WATCH

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The San Pedro, California community where gay veteran Ryan Gierach lives rallied in support of him following news reports that his neighbors were harassing him, even spitting on him because of his sexual orientation.

Gierach said that since he moved in two years ago his neighbors have called him anti-gay slurs but their behavior began escalating after he began hanging LGBTQ Pride flags during Pride month.

Gierach’s neighbors, the local police, and an L.A. City Councilman came together to raise a rainbow flag at LAPD’s Harbor Division and in a local park (see ABC7’s report above).