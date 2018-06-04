Sara Gilbert Reacts to Cancellation of Roseanne, Says She Stands by ABC’s Decision: WATCH

Upon returning to The Talk this week, actress Sara Gilbert reacted to the racist tweet by Roseanne Barr which led to the cancellation of her series Roseanne.

Said Gilbert: “I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I’m proud of the show we made. The show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion, and it’s sad to see it end in this way. I’m sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision that ABC made.”

Co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Julie Chen added a few words of support.