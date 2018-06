‘Younger’ Returns, Finales from ‘The Fosters’ and ‘Sense8,’ Plus More TV This Week

Philadelphia Mayor: Trump is a ‘Fragile Egomaniac…Afraid of the Embarrassment of Throwing a Party No One Wants to Attend’

Shawn Mendes and James Corden sang Mendes’s hits “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back”, “In My Blood”, “Mercy”, “Treat You Better” and “Lost In Japan” in a new episode of Carpool Karaoke.

They also discussed Justin Bieber’s underwear (Mendes said he’d pay $500 for them), played ice hockey, and explored road rage. And Mendes’s Harry Potter obsession came into full bloom.

Mendes just became the third-youngest artist to achieve three #1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart.

Watch: