‘Alex Strangelove,’ ‘Sense8,’ ‘Brokeback Mountain’ and Everything Streaming in June on HBO, Amazon, Hulu, and Netflix

Looking for something to stream while you Netflix and chill? Check out our picks for new films streaming this month below, including Alex Strangelove, Brokeback Mountain and more.

Brokeback Mountain (2005), available on Hulu June 1

Ang Lee’s heartbreaking tale of two cursed lovers on the range features gut-punching dramatic performances from Jake Gyllenhaal, Heath Ledger, Michelle Williams and Anne Hathaway. Beside the tough and tender moments between Ledger and Gyllenhaal, the film is perhaps most famous for being robbed for the Best Picture Academy Award, losing to Crash.

The Covenant (2006), available on Netflix June 1

A homoerotic film about teen witches? Count us in. This flick may have been a critical flop, but it helped launch the careers of heartthrobs like Sebastian Stan, Chace Crawford and Taylor Kitsch.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006), available on HBO June 1

A Meryl Streep film pick? For Pride month? Groundbreaking.

Alex Strangelove (2018), available on Netflix June 8

If you loved Love, Simon, clear your calendar for this Netflix original film. It’s another suburban coming-out story, but this one skews slightly raunchier. With Ben Stiller serving as one of the film’s producers, the humor gets bluer, but writer Craig Johnson ensures the heart is still all there.

Sense8: Series Finale (2018), available on Netflix June 8

Say goodbye to the sexy sci-fi series in style with this film finale. Created by the Wachowskis, the show’s expansive universe and complex mythology was coupled with lots of queer themes, earning praise from fans and critics alike.

What are you streaming this month?

All films coming to Netflix

Available June 1

101 Dalmatians

Assassination Games

Blue Jasmine

The Boy

The Covenant

The Departed

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

He Named Me Malala

Joseph Campbell and the Power of Myth

Just Friends

Miracle

National Treasure

Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist

Outside In

The Prince & Me 4: The Elephant Adventure

Righteous Kill

Rumor Has It

Singularity

Taking Lives

Terms and Conditions May Apply

Available June 2

The King’s Speech

Available June 5

Thor: Ragnarok

Available June 8

Alex Strangelove

Ali’s Wedding

Sense8: Series Finale

Available June 14

Cutie and the Boxer

Available June 15

The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus

La Hora Final

Lust Stories

Maktub

Set It Up

Step Up 2: The Streets

Sunday’s Illness

Available June 16

In Bruges

Available June 18

Encerrados

Available June 19

Hannah Gadsby: Nanette

Available June 22

Brain on Fire

Derren Brown: Miracle

Us and Them

Available June 23

Tarzan

Available June 24

To Each, Her Own (Les Goûts et les couleurs)

Available June 26

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

W. Kamau Bell: Private School Negro

Available June 29

La Pena Maxima

Recovery Boys

TAU

Available June 30

Mohawk

All films coming to Hulu

Available June 1

1492: Conquest of Paradise

2 Days in the Valley

A Beautiful Mind

Across the Universe

Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold

Apollo 13

Beer for My Horses

Bio-Dome

Blue Like Jazz

Boots on the Ground

Bowfinger

Brokeback Mountain

The Brothers Grimm

Burnt Offerings

Bull Durham

The Burbs

Chinese Box

Drive Me Crazy

Drop Zone

East is East

End of Days

Escape from Alcatraz

Event Horizon

The Eye

The Frozen Ground

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man

Hellboy

The History Boys

House of D

I Am David

Inside

Into the West

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In the Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers

Mindhunters

Mutant Species

My Left Foot

Nanny Mcphee

Nurse 3D

Panic

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

Punch Drunk Love

The Quick and the Dead

Rare Birds

Religulous

Restoration

Revenge of the Pink Panther

The Running Man

Scary Movie 2

Spawn

Stanley & Iris

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Tamara

Trainspotting

Universal Soldier

We Blew It

Where the Skin Lies

Windwalker

Available June 3

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate

Available June 5

Lions for Lambs

Available June 6

Gintama

Out of the Dark

Available June 7

Allure

Available June 9

Precious

Simon Says

Available June 13

Bad Blood

Available June 15

35 and Ticking

Breakup at a Wedding

Cabin Fever: Patient Zero

The Clintons: An American Odyssey

Hellbound: Hellraiser II

The Houses October Built

The Houses October Built 2

Hunstville

In Too Deep

Low Down

Middle of Nowhere

Nina

Playin’ For Love

Sirens

Smoke

So This is Christmas

Tell Them Anything You Want: A Portrait of Maurice Sendak

The Second Mother

Available June 16

Baby Mama

Killing for Love

Transformers: The Last Knight

Available June 17

Punisher: War Zone

Available June 23

Curious George 3: Back to the Jungle

Available June 25

Ballet 422

Available June 26

Shutter Island

Available June 27

Swan Princess 8

The Thousand Faces of Dunjia

Available June 29

10 x 10

Available June 30

EuroTrump

All films coming to Amazon

Available June 1

1492: Conquest Of Paradise

2 Days In The Valley

Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold

As Good As Dead

August Rush

Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans

Beer For My Horses

Beowulf

Black Widow (Previously called: Before It Had a Name)

Blitz

Blood And Glory

Blue Like Jazz

Breakdown

Burnt Offerings

Cavedweller

Chinese Box

Clown At Midnight

Command Performance

Danger Zone

Day Of The Dead

Doctor Zhivago

Dog Watch

Double Identity

Double Jeopardy

Dreams And Memories Of Where The Red Fern Grows

Drop Zone

Escape From Alcatraz

Event Horizon

Flickers

Forces Of Nature

Flood

Hans Christian Andersen: My Life As A Fairytale

Hard Rain

Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man

House Of D

I Am David

Ladies Man

Leprechaun

Leprechaun 2

Leprechaun 3

Leprechaun 4: In Space

Leprechaun 5: In The Hood

Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun: Origins

Mousehunt

Mutant Species

Nacho Libre

Nurse 3D

Panic

Rare Birds

Religulous

Revenge Of The Pink Panther

Ring Of Fire

Saturday Night Fever

Serving Sara

Space Jam

Stanley & Iris

Survivor

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Tamara

Tears Of The Sun

The 4th Floor

The Age Of Innocence

The Ant Bully

The Ashram

The ’Burbs

The Care Bears Movie

The Disaster Artist

The Eye 2

The Frozen Ground

The Iceman

The Natural

The Pink Panther Strikes Again

The Running Man

The Young Karl Marx

Tilt

Universal Soldier

Vampire In Brooklyn

War, Inc.

Wonder Wheel

Available June 3

Lady Bird

Max 2: White House Hero

Stargate

Available June 5

Lions For Lambs

Available June 9

Braven

Precious

Simon Says

Available June 16

Nostalgia

Transformers: The Last Knight

June 26

Shutter Island

All films coming to HBO

Available June 1

A Cure for Wellness

A Perfect World

Bebe

Blood Work

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

The Company

The Devil Wears Prada

Dolores Claiborne

The Door in the Floor

Duplicity

El Fútbol o yo (aka My Love or My Passion)

Fletch

Fletch Lives

The Full Monty

Identity

Jersey Boys

Mr. Mom

Napoleon Dynamite

Peter Pan

The Postman Always Rings Twice

Sylvia

X2

Available June 2

Blade Runner 2049

Available June 8

El hombre que cuida (aka The Watchman)

Available June 9

Lights Out

American Made

Available June 14

Chips

Availble June 15

Mi mundial (aka Home Team)

Available June 16

The Mountain Between Us

Available June 18

It Will Be Chaos

Available June 22

Mechanic: Resurrection

Entre Nos, part 4

Available June 23

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

Available June 25

Believer

Available June 28

Semi-Pro

Available June 30

It