Senator Susan Collins (R-ME) Defends Canada as Trump Launches More Attacks

Senator Susan Collins came to Canada’s defense amid a renewed attack by Donald Trump on Sunday night, citing her state’s close relationship with the country.

Tweeted Collins: “We’ve had differences w/ Canada over the years, particularly regarding subsidies from the provincial & nat’l governments; nevertheless, Canada remains our close ally, good friend, & one of America’s biggest trading partners. In Maine, we have a special relationship w/ Canada.Many border communities are truly intertwined. Canadian nurses, for example, cross the border every day to work in Maine hospitals. A Madawaska, Maine, mill pumps pulp from the Canadian side of the border to be made into paper on the US side. We must preserve this friendship.”

Trump attacked Canada and its Prime Minister Justin Trudeau over the weekend, shortly after leaving the G7 summit as he watched Trudeau pledge to retaliate against US tariffs on Canadian TV.

On Sunday night, he went after Canada again: “Fair Trade is now to be called Fool Trade if it is not Reciprocal. According to a Canada release, they make almost 100 Billion Dollars in Trade with U.S. (guess they were bragging and got caught!). Minimum is 17B. Tax Dairy from us at 270%. Then Justin acts hurt when called out! …Why should I, as President of the United States, allow countries to continue to make Massive Trade Surpluses, as they have for decades, while our Farmers, Workers & Taxpayers have such a big and unfair price to pay? Not fair to the PEOPLE of America! $800 Billion Trade Deficit…….Germany pays 1% (slowly) of GDP towards NATO, while we pay 4% of a MUCH larger GDP. Does anybody believe that makes sense? We protect Europe (which is good) at great financial loss, and then get unfairly clobbered on Trade. Change is coming!”

