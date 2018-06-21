Queer Food Culture, Andy Cohen, Michael Bloomberg, Nikki Haley, Amazon Prime Wardrobe, Sydney Rainbow: HOT LINKS

SYDNEY. Rainbow Crosswalk to be restored. “The first rainbow crossing was painted across Oxford Street in 2013 to mark 35 years of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras. It lasted one month before it was destroyed amid community outcry.”

MICHAEL BLOOMBERG. To spend $80 million on Democrats in midterms: “By siding so emphatically with one party, Mr. Bloomberg has the potential to upend the financial dynamics of the midterm campaign, which have appeared to favor Republicans up to this point. Facing intense opposition to President Trump and conservative policies, Republicans have been counting on a strong economy and heavily funded outside groups to give them a political advantage in key races, especially in affluent suburbs where it is expensive to run television ads.”

NOPE. Andy Cohen is not dating John Mayer.

NFL PLAYERS TO TRUMP. Pardon nonviolent drug offenders: “Of the roughly 185,000 people locked up in federal prisons, about 79,000 are there for drug offenses of some kind — and 13.5 percent of them have sentences of 20 years or more. Imagine how many more Alice Johnsons the president could pardon if he treated the issue like the systemic problem it is, rather than asking professional football players for a few cases.”

BLAME GAME. Nikki Haley says NGOs are to blame for withdrawal from UN Human Rights Council: “You should know that your efforts to block negotiations and thwart reform were a contributing factor in the U.S. decision to withdraw from the Council,” Haley wrote in the letter to NGOs, which was obtained by POLITICO with the recipient’s name blacked out. “Going forward, we encourage you to play a constructive role on behalf of human rights, rather than the deconstructive one you played in this instance.”

LUCKY ME, RIGHT? Darren Criss on playing gay characters. “Because that narrative is an interesting narrative. It’s a historically heroic narrative that involves resilient brave people and to be any kind of beacon for that story for any characterization of that element is fucking amazing…Like what a f**king privilege.”

TABLE FOR ALL. The ascent of queer food culture. “Our queer communities are embracing food more explicitly and intentionally and creatively.”

AMAZON PRIME WARDROBE. Amazon’s ‘try before you buy’ clothing program launches. “Prime Wardrobe is Amazon’s answer to the increasingly popular personalized shopping services like Stitch Fix and Trunk, which send a curated box of clothing to customers on a regular basis. These services allow consumers to try on clothing and other items in the home, then keep what they like and send back the rest.

SONS OF ROSES. A new take on a timeless tradition.

ALBERTA. Court battle underway over whether schools should tell parents if their kids are in a Gay-Straight Alliance.

WEST VIRGINIA. Supreme Court Justice who authored book on political corruption indicted for fraud: “According to the indictment, Loughry fraudulently used a government-issued credit cards for personal use, took an historic Supreme Court desk back to his house for use in a “home office,” and then lied about it to cover it up. Prosecutors says the Justice Loughry falsified the mileage on trips he took in a Supreme Court car, for which he used a government card for payment. They also say he claimed to use government vehicles for business, when he was really using them–and credit cards– for personal use. He also allegedly lied to fellow Supreme Court Justices about it.”

NEW TUNE OF THE DAY. Ariana Grande feat. Nicki Minaj “The Light Is Coming”.

THIRSTY THURSDAY. Sean Howard.